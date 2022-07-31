Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Basf Price Performance

ETR BAS opened at €43.42 ($44.30) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.68 and its 200 day moving average is €53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($70.94).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

