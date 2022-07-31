Bella Protocol (BEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.47 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $41.24 million and approximately $33.47 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003682 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,337.86 or 1.00006363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.