Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 615 ($7.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.33) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 574.43 ($6.92).

Lancashire Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 445.20 ($5.36) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 429.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 686.50 ($8.27).

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently -0.74%.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

