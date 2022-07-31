Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,631 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $560,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

