Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

