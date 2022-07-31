Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $171.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.05. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

