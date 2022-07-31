Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KO opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
