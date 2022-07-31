Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,801,000 after purchasing an additional 496,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

