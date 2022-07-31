Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after buying an additional 322,098 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.