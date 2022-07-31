Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MDT opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

