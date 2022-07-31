Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $180.66 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.03.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

