Bill.com’s (BILL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.05.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.73. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

