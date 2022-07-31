BinaryX Price Tops $134.50 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $134.50 or 0.00564183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $272.08 million and $11.46 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00181007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

