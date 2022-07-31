Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $58,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.