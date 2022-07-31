Bismuth Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $21.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

