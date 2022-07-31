BitNautic Token Market Capitalization Achieves $4.14 Million (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. BitNautic Token has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $9,553.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitNautic Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,770.77 or 0.99983514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00131013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BTNT is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io.

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

