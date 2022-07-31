BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $250,842.66

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $250,842.66 and approximately $387.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00660683 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 350,103,081 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.