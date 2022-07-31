BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $752,380.88 and $785.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,517,192 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.