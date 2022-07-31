BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,687 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

