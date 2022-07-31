Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 40.8% in July

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,151. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

