Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 40.8% in July

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BTT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,151. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
