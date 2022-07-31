BLink Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. BLink has a market cap of $394,157.88 and approximately $1,318.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.31 or 1.00092535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

