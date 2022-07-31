Block-Logic (BLTG) Trading 50.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $30,417.32 and approximately $21.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

