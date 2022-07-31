BLOCKv Market Cap Tops $6.05 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $556.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,882.74 or 1.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00130860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

