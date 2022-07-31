Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 2,962,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $9,949,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 361,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 261,759 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 160,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 138,158 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

