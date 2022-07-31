Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $351.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $2.5914 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

