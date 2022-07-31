Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-$7.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.86-$1.88 EPS.
Boston Properties stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 1,745,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 539.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
