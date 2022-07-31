Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-$7.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.86-$1.88 EPS.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 1,745,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 539.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.