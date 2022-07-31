Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.77 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,070. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.82.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

