Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.66 billion-$12.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BSX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.05. 8,815,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

