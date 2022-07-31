Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.77 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.82.
Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,070. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.
In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 31.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
