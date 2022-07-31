Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

