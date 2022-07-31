BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Price Target Cut to €2.50

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €2.60 ($2.65) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BPER Banca from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

