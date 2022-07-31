Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $173.25

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $118.20 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.