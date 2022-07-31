BRR OpCo LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $22,800,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

