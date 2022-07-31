BRR OpCo LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,792,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
