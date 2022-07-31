Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bunge Stock Up 3.4 %

Bunge stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.