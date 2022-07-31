Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-$5.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.72.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $126.68. 1,137,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

