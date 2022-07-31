Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$166.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$153.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.95. The company has a market cap of C$110.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$132.38 and a 12-month high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,917,212,391.87. Insiders sold 1,023,944 shares of company stock worth $152,028,257 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

