Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$235.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTC.A. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a C$208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$224.09.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$164.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$177.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$159.15 and a twelve month high of C$206.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

