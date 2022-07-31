CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Short Interest Down 45.6% in July

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CarLotz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZW remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,223. CarLotz has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.

