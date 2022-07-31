Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.98.

CCL stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 620,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 221.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 572,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

