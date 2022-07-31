Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $114.00 price target on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

