CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199.10 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $199.10 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.52 or 0.99968104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033166 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

