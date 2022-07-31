Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of CLS opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after purchasing an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 91,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

