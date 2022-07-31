Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

