Celo Euro (CEUR) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004262 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Euro has a market cap of $34.23 million and approximately $22,520.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.21 or 1.00099319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00130603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

