Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNC opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.