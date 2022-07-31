Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 54.5% in July

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $439,363.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,205,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,419,993.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 120,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,530.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

CEN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 4,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

