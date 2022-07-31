Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.60 EPS.

Chart Industries Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $15.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.09. The company had a trading volume of 879,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 135.48 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 195.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 67,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 27.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

