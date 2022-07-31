Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.60 EPS.
Chart Industries Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $15.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.09. The company had a trading volume of 879,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 135.48 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
