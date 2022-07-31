China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 56.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE ZNH traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.16. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.