Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,600.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,330.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,427.76.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.